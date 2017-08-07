Airtel introduces 'Big Byte' offer: Here’s how to get free 1000GB of broadband data

Airtel has announced the Big Byte offer that will allow users up to 1000GB of bonus data in monthly rental plans which are priced between Rs 599 to Rs 1,999. This data will be available in speeds ranging from 8Mbps to 100Mbps, depending on the plan and will be valid up to March, 2018. The company also stated that the offer will be "valid only for online purchase".

The company is offering plans ranging from Rs 599 to Rs 1999. However, in Delhi and NCR, the company is offering plans starting from Rs 899 to Rs 1,799.

Users who opt for the Rs 899 plan will get 60GB of broadband data and bonus data of 500GB with internet speeds up to 40Mbps. On the other hand, users who opt for the Rs 1099 plan will get 100GB of basic broadband data along with 1000GB bonus data with a download speed of up to 40Mbps.

Check out the plans below:

Bengaluru

Mumbai

Delhi

Airtel stated, "Airtel's Broadband Big Byte Offer is available for customers subscribing to its DSL services on or after June 12, 2017. The Offer is valid only in India and redeemable only upon taking fresh subscriptions to Airtel's select DSL broadband rental plans in accordance with the present terms and conditions.”