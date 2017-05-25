AI system beats world champion in ancient board game of Go

Google's artificial intelligence system 'DeepMind AlphaGo' has, for the second time, defeated the world's top player of the ancient Chinese board game of Go - considered to be more challenging for computers than chess.

AlphaGo secured the victory after winning the second game in a three-part match with Chinese Go player Ke Jie that took place in Shanghai. The system had won the first of the three planned games on Tuesday.

DeepMind founder Demis Hassabis said that Jie had played "perfectly" and "pushed AlphaGo right to the limit".

In Go, players take turns placing stones on a 19-by-19 grid, competing to take control of the most territory.

It is considered to be one of the world's most complex games, and is much more challenging for computers than chess.

AlphaGo has built up its expertise by studying older matches and playing thousands of games against itself, 'BBC News' reported.

The eventual plan is to deploy artificial intelligence in areas of medicine and science, the company said.

Last year the system had defeated South Korean Go grandmaster Lee Se-Dol, winning a sweeping 4-1 series victory.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)