6 Indian start-ups shortlisted for 4th class of Google

Google said six Indian startups have been shortlisted for the fourth class of Google Accelerator Program.

It said they will be joining startups from all over Asia, Latin America, Africa and Europe at the Google Developers Launchpad Space in San Francisco. With this batch, a total of 26 Indian startups have so far joined the launchpad accelerator program from India, it said in a release. Google said the fourth class will kick off from July 17, 2017 and will include two weeks of all-expense-paid mentorship bootcamp.

This batch of startups will gain from Google's new curriculum that will help the startups to dig deeper into machine learning and AI (Artificial Intelligence)and help them leverage Google's latest technologies to scale their apps, it said.

"These startups were shortlisted from hundreds of startups who applied this year based on their unique value proposition and use of latest technologies like machine learning and AI to build high impact solutions that are solving for the Indian context, focusing on new internet users and digital India," Paul Ravindranath G Program Manager Google India said.

In the six months program, the startups will undergo intensive mentoring from 20+ teams across Google and mentors from top technology companies and VCs in Silicon Valley.

Additionally, they will receive equity-free support and credits for Google products. Post their return from San Francisco they will continue to work closely with Google back in India.

Google said the shortlisted startups include companies that cover optimization of financial services ranging from loans, credit cards, upto date information platforms for train journeys, online video platform focussing on content from Indian cinema focusing on South of India to the unique implementation of AI to aid discovery of recipes for cooking.

The list also includes B2B companies that use AI or ML for various applications be it image recognition capabilities to aid medical diagnosis by analyzing visual data, providing solutions for talent acquisition and workforce optimization, it added.