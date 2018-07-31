Zlatan Ibrahimovic v/s Cristiano Ronaldo not happening at MLS All-Star game against Juventus

The MLS All-Star Game will feature some of the world's most storied clubs- Juventus. Unfortunately for the more than 70,000 fans expected at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Juventus' latest recruit Cristiano Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, the biggest name in Major League Soccer, won't be showing up are not along for the ride.

Ronaldo, the five-time FIFA Player of the Year, did not accompany Juventus on its American preseason tour, which includes the game against top players from Major League Soccer. MLS stars Ibrahimovic and David Villa too will not play in the All-Star Game against Juventus on Wednesday.

LA Galaxy's Ibrahimovic pulled out citing fatigue, while Villa will not be able to recover from an injury in time to play in Atlanta. As a result, both players will be required to miss their next games for their clubs, under MLS rules.

LA Galaxy said Ibrahimovic will miss out because he has played three matches in a week before the match, as well as because of the increased travel involved. He will now be able to stay in California while the Galaxy travel to face the Colorado Rapids on Saturday.

"I am disappointed to miss the 2018 All-Star Game against Juventus, one of my former clubs," Ibrahimovic told the Galaxy website. "I want to thank the fans for voting me to the team. My main focus is to score goals and help the LA Galaxy to the playoffs."

Villa has started in the All-Star Game the past three years but will sit out this time after missing NYCFC's last six games. The All-Star Game decision will mean he also misses this weekend's game against the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Tyler Adams of the New York Red Bulls and Minnesota United's Darwin Quintero will replace them on the All-Star squad.

Also sitting out the Italian champions' US tour, which includes three other exhibitions, is Argentine striker Gonzalo Higuain.

"We are sorry not to have the Ronaldo, and Higuain as well," Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri said through a translator.

"Unfortunately, they played in the World Cup. They needed some days to rest." Ronaldo and Higuain won't be the only big names missing from the game.

