WWE: Find out who champion Jinder Mahal’s opponent is for SummerSlam

Sixteen-time WWE Champion John Cena came to Smackdown Live with hopes of entering SummerSlam to become the first-ever 17-time Champion, thereby breaking the record of the Nature Boy Ric Flair.

However, what Cena didn’t expect was a spirited performance by Japanese superstar Shinsuke Nakamura, who has since his Smackdown debut, has been quite incredible.

John Cena raises Shinsuke Nakamura's hand after the latter's victory - WWE

Despite giving it all – including two Attitude Adjustments and one STF – Cena couldn’t put Nakamura down, and the Japanese legend ended the match with a knee to Cena’s temple and picked up the win. Nakamura will now face WWE Champion Jinder Mahal at Summer Slam. Nakamura will have his work cut out as the ‘Maharaja’ has plenty of back-up.

Furthermore, Nakamura will have to watch out for Baron Corbin during the course of his match-up. The Money in the Bank winner, who has had a rivalry with the Japanese legend, will be watching the Summer Slam match closely to cash in on his briefcase. Corbin made his presence felt after Nakamura’s victory, with a vicious attack on the Japanese superstar, but eventually went through a table, thanks to an Attitude Adjustment from Cena.

Meanwhile, Kevin Owens had his rematch with the Phenomenal One AJ Styles for the United States title. Styles who won the title last week – barely 48 hours after losing it – successfully defended the title on Smackdown Live, amidst some controversy.

At the end of the match, the referee was knocked out. Owens tried capitalising, but Styles reversed the move and the referee, who couldn’t see clearly counted to three, not realising that Owens’ shoulders were not on the mat.

A visibly upset KO then met Shane McMahon and General Manager Daniel Bryan, who assured him that their differences would be settled in Summer Slam.