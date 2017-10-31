WWE confirms The Undertaker is returning and fans can’t wait

The Undertaker had reportedly retired after his Wrestlemania match against Roman Reigns

This January, professional wrestling fans are in for a treat, as Monday Night Raw will host its 25th anniversary on January 22.

As part of the celebrations, WWE.com announced that legendary wrestler The Undertaker, who allegedly retired after Wrestlemania 33 that took place in April.

The Undertaker, who was a part of the first ever Monday Night Raw has made special appearances during the show’s 1,000th episode, and even made an appearance during the 20th anniversary.

Along with The Phenom, Mr. Wrestlemania Shawn Michaels and Kevin Nashi, who wrestled in the company in the early 1990s as Diesel before leaving for the then Ted Turner-owned WCW, will also make an appearance, the company reported.

There has been a lot of speculation about The Undertaker’s return after he lost to Roman Reigns during Wrestlemania 33. After the event, the ‘Deadman’ even underwent a hip replacement surgery, but news of his return will have fans eagerly waiting what role he will have on the show.