WWE Backlash 2017: Desi wrestler Jinder Mahal shocks Randy Orton to win Championship

After winning the match, Jinder Mahal said that the reign of 'The Maharaja' has just begun and he plans to keep it for a long time.

Canadian-Indians wrestler Jinder Mahal defeated Randy Orton on Sunday to win the WWE Championship at pay-per-view event Backlash.

Mahal is now the only second wrestler of Indian descent to win a world heavyweight championship after The Great Khali. Khali had won the now-defunct championship in 2007.

"I am very proud to be representing India in the WWE. It makes me proud that I am representing all of them on such a big scale and I hope I can become WWE Champion and make all of India proud," Mahal had said ahead of his clash with Orton for the title.

Mahal's win came as a surprise after his quick ascent from being WWE's enhancement talent to a giant slayer in the main event.

Going with the moniker 'The Maharaja,' Mahal toyed with Orton's injury with the help of his sidekicks the Singh Brothers. Orton spent time focusing on them and spotting the opportunity, Mahal snuck up on him and landed his Cobra Clutch Slam (aka Khallas) to pin him.

After winning the match, he had a message for WWE Universe and the fans of the sport.