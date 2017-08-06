World Athletics Championships: Twitter pays respect to Usain Bolt while roasting 'cheat' Justin Gatlin

America's Justin Gatlin defeated Jamaica's Usain Bolt to win the men's 100-meters final at the World Athletics Championships 2017. Here's how Twitter reacted to the massive upset.

The boos hailed down from every part of the London Stadium. As he knelt down in tears on the track, 56,000 voices jeered him unmercifully. In the outside world, within minutes, his Wikipedia profile had become Justin "the Cheat" Gatlin.

In the history of sport, you were forced to ponder, had there ever been a champion more universally unloved than Gatlin, the twice doping offender who by winning world 100 metres gold on Saturday had ruined one of sport's great fairytale farewells.

It was supposed to be all about Usain Bolt. The idea of the world's greatest athlete not winning his final individual race was like Olivier fluffing his lines in his final Hamlet or Nureyev taking a tumble in his farewell performance of Swan Lake. Unthinkable.

Yet what was really unimaginable, the sport's doomsday scenario almost, was that as the sport's spotless "saviour" was bowing out with his first defeat in any 100m final for four years, it would be the much-maligned Gatlin who would cash in.

Only two years ago, at the Beijing World Championships when Bolt outpaced Gatlin for the same title, it was hailed almost as good prevailing over evil. "He saved his title, he saved his reputation, he may have even saved his sport," screamed Steve Cram, the former 1,500 metres world record holder in the BBC commentary box.

So what had changed two years on? In a world where drugs offenders are hardly thin on the ground, the 35-year-old American is still the bete noire of the anti-doping lobby, the man who has never shown any remorse and has thus received special opprobrium.

Yet hasn't it reached almost farcical proportions? On Friday night in the first round, the stadium MC had noted amid all the cat-calling that the pantomime season was Christmas not in August. No matter; Gatlin was already cast in stone as their villain.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Bolt:

In August in London.... 1948: Don Bradman dismissed 2nd ball in his final inns. 2017: Usain Bolt loses out on a Gold in his final 100m race. — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) August 6, 2017

Bolt - 9.95 Bradman - 99.94 Two farewell scripts that went a bit awry. — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) August 6, 2017

Bradman getting out for a duck in the last innings. Usain Bolt losing in the last race. The human side of legends makes them immortals. — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) August 6, 2017

You made millions of fans happy and smiling, being an example for everyone: thank you @usainbolt ! #bolt #London2017 pic.twitter.com/DujTlRtFzN — Paulo Dybala (@PauDybala_JR) August 5, 2017

Irksome to see the great Usain Bolt bow out with defeat to a serial drugs cheat. #Gatlin #London2017 pic.twitter.com/frcV5YRWaz — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 6, 2017

Justin Gatlin wins world 100m gold by beating Usain Bolt in the Jamaican's last solo race of his career pic.twitter.com/ekE6bUmMC6 — Nsimba Vantoto (@ConsensusAlways) August 6, 2017

Usain Bolt - Medals tally in international competitions GOLD: 25 (74%) SILVER: 7 (20%) BRONZE: 2 (6%) — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) August 6, 2017

After his race, Bolt hugged Galtin & said, "You don't deserve to be booed." Tell me, who won the real gold medal?#Usianbolt #Legend pic.twitter.com/WNNNvA5Rj8 — vikram sathaye (@vikramsathaye) August 6, 2017

Fast Faster Fastest Speed of Light Speed of Flash Speed of mom's chappal Speed of dad saying 'no' to everything Usain Bolt.#USAINBOLT — Yo ! Gita (@saffron_blush) August 6, 2017

Usan Bolt didn't win the gold medal but still is the most talked about person because he didn' win the gold medal. Still winning — I FOLLOW BACK (@JonB_954) August 5, 2017

Bolt truly is one of a kind. He's one of those sportsman that you're glad to be alive at the same time as. Absolute legend — J.A.O (@JuanAnderOnly) August 5, 2017

Bolt's career, from beginning to end, has taught me so many life lessons. — Findlater (@findlatershanna) August 5, 2017

One will always be remembered as a legend,the other will be remembered as the athlete who was banned TWICE 4 drugs. #UsainBolt #JustinGatlin — Prossy (@Pkakooza) August 5, 2017

Justin #Gatlin WON. He finally beat #USAINBOLT ... and ... THEN ... he did this ... which basically explains it all. #IncrediBolt pic.twitter.com/HrydU8gt7G — Junior Rodigan (@JuniorRodigan) August 5, 2017

USA's #JustinGatlin said he "dreamed" of this day as he wins the 2017 World Track & Field Championships beating #UsainBolt. 100m dash. pic.twitter.com/w4ddwZtSkW — Serbino Sandifer-Wal (@sswalker) August 5, 2017

Here's how Twitter reacted to Gatlin:

"FINAL INSULT...WHAT A DOPE."

-- Mail on Sunday tweet their sports front page, condemning Gatlin who has served two doping bans.

"Leaves a sour taste in the mouth but #Bolt won't be remembered for tonight. Total game changer. #legend." -- Former England football star Michael Owen @themichaelowen

"No one saw that happening no one wanted that to happen #Gatlin."

-- British athlete Kelly Sotherton @KellySotherton

"Imagine becoming world champion only to have the fans boo you and chant the name of the guy in 3rd place. London fans are savage."

-- Ex-400m runner Dai Greene @DaiGreene

"The cheat!!!! Nooooooooo....."

-- Former Ireland rugby skipper Brian O'Driscoll @BrianODriscoll

"I was so excited for this race and as a sports fan I feel robbed. Couldnt have been a worse result. Can deal with Bolt losing but not to a cheat #thedarksideofsport." -- Retired British swimmer Karen Pickering, now a TV commentator @Karen_Pickering

"Didn't agree with booing of @justingatlin at #IAAFWorlds but no denying this result is disaster for sport." -- Veteran athletics correspondent Duncan Mackay @Duncan_ITG

"Over an hour after the 100m, Usain Bolt is still responding to fans and their chants of "Usain Bolt, Usain Bolt" before doing more media."

-- Athletics Weekly @AthleticsWeekly

"What a moment to be there live for @usainbolt's last 100m race. A great man on and off the track, who has inspired many. What a legend!"

-- British heavyweight boxer David Haye @mrdavidhaye.

STONY-FACED

Yohan Blake, who has also served a drugs ban, was cheered to the rafters when he was introduced for the final but Gatlin just remained stony-faced through all the jeering. He has long become used to it. "I tuned it out," he said. "I did what I had to do. The people who love me are here cheering for me and my fellow countrymen are cheering at home."

Of course, not all Americans will have been but even Bolt recognised after Gatlin had won in 9.92 seconds, just three-hundredths of a second ahead of him in the bronze medal position, that this reception did not feel fair. Indeed, in this rarest of defeats, we may have seen the real greatness of Bolt revealed in a way we had never witnessed before.

Yes, the world has loved his once-in-a-century gift and his unmatched showmanship in all his triumphs. They have shown him as a great winner. Yet here he showed the world how to lose. With grace and honour. And, yes, forgiveness too.

Early in their career, Gatlin had once tried to psyche out Bolt when racing in an adjacent lane by spitting in it. So right from the start, Bolt could have been forgiven for really having it in for the American.

Yet even when anti-Gatlin feeling was most rife in the sport a couple of years ago, Bolt never sought to rub it in his foe's face. Who was the first man congratulate Gatlin on Saturday? Of course, it was the Jamaican who went over to hug him with a genuine embrace.

"The first thing he did was congratulate me and say that I didn't deserve the boos," Gatlin revealed. "He is an inspiration."

Who could argue with his judgement? Even as he contemplated such an anti-climactic end to his individual career, Bolt was big enough to pay a tribute to Gatlin which swam against the tide of ill-feeling. "He (Gatlin) is a great competitor. You have to be at your best against him," Bolt said. "I really appreciate competing against him and he is a good person."

