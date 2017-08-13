World Athletics Championships: Davinder Singh Kang finishes a disappointing 12th in javelin final

Kang, the first Indian to qualify for a world championship final round in javelin throw, produced a below- par performance and could only muster a best throw of 80.02m in his third attempt at the Olympic Stadium in London.

Davinder Singh Kang failed to make his historic final-round appearance count, finishing a disappointing 12th in the men's javelin throw competition, as India continued their miserable show in the World Athletics Championships in London. Kang, the first Indian to qualify for a world championship final round in javelin throw, produced a below- par performance and could only muster a best throw of 80.02m in his third attempt at the Olympic Stadium.

He began with a 75.40m and then fouled his second attempt in the 13-man field. He was eliminated after three rounds while the top eight continued the competition. Kang has a season's and personal best of 84.57m.

Season leader, Johannes Vetter of Germany, won the gold with a best throw of 89.89m, while Czech Republic duo Jakub Vadlejch (89.73m) and Petr Frydrych (88.32m), clinched the silver and bronze respectively. Reigning Olympic champion, Thomas Rohler, was fourth with a best throw of 88.26m.

The 28-year-old Kang, who tested positive for marijuana but still made it to the Indian squad as the dope offence did not attract an automatic suspension, was carrying a right shoulder injury that he had sustained in May. He was seen clutching the right hand after his second throw.

"I tried my best but the pain due to the injury on my right shoulder I was carrying into the tournament, was too much for me to bear and because of that I could not do well. I did not want to give excuses but I would have done better if not for the injury. I am disappointed I have let the country down," Kang said after the event. The Punjab thrower was still the best Indian performer in these championships.

On Thursday, Kang created history, while his more fancied compatriot Neeraj Chopra crashed out in the qualification round after a disappointing performance. Kang upstaged world junior record holder Neeraj en route to making the final round by clearing the automatic qualification mark of 83m with his third and last throw.

No Indian has ever qualified in the men's javelin throw final round in any World Championships. Govindan Lakshmanan was the other athlete who has done well in the championships, clocking his personal best of 3 minute and 35.69 seconds in men's 50000m race.

In track events, Dutee Chand (women's 100m race), Muhammed Anas Yahiya (men's 400m) and Siddhant Thingalaya (men's 110m hurdles) crashed out in the first round heats, while Nirmala Sheoran reached the semifinals in women's 400m race.

In field events, Annu Rani failed to make it to the final round in women's javelin, finishing 20th overall with a best throw of 59.93m. Heptathlete Swapna Barman finished a lowly 26th while T Gopi and Monika Athare ended 28th and 64th in men's and women's marathon respectively.

The women's 4x400m relay team was disqualified for lane infringement in the first round heats, while their male counterparts finished 10th overall to be eliminated.