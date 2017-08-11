WATCH | Rogers Cup: Roger Federer battles past David Ferrer; Rafael Nadal suffers shock exit

Rafa, bidding to reclaim the No.1 ranking in Montreal, is stunned by 18-year-old Denis Shapovalov in a thrilling finish.

World number three Roger Federer dropped his first set since June on Thursday but recovered to dispatch Spaniard David Ferrer 4-6 6-4 6-2 at their last 16 meeting in the Rogers Cup. Federer was sloppy from the start on centre court, sending routine forehands wide and providing the underdog Ferrer with early break opportunities in the ATP 1000 event in Montreal.

Ferrer capitalised by winning the first set to end Federer's streak of 32 consecutive sets won, a record that dates back to his defeat by Tommy Haas at the Stuttgart Open on June 14. Frustration boiled over for the Swiss in the second set after he misfired with an overhead smash.

Federer, who turned 36 this week, responded by hitting a ball into the stands, earning a scolding but no official ball abuse call from the umpire. The outburst appeared to steady the Swiss, whose serve and overall accuracy improved as the two-hour match progressed.

Ferrer has now lost all of his 17 contests against Federer, who is vying to take the world number one spot from injured Briton Andy Murray. Next up for Federer is a quarter-final against 12th-seeded Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut, who defeated Frenchman Gael Monfils in a marathon match 4-6 7-6(5) 7-6(2) on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Federer's arch nemeses Rafael Nadal suffered a shock exit later in the day as he went down against unheralded Denis Shapovalov. The Spaniard, who would've dethroned Andy Murray as the number one player in the world had he reached the semi-final, will surely rue this lost opportunity. Credit to 18-year-old Shapovalov, though. The youngster dug deep to secure a hard-fought 3-6 6-4 7-6 win against the legend.

Here are highlights from Roger and Rafa's matches:

David Ferrer is bringing out the big guns against Roger Federer in Montréal. #CoupeRogers Watch LIVE : https://t.co/kRsZ9udpkC pic.twitter.com/bFkSvMJADY — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) August 10, 2017

Roger Federer's run of winning 32 sets in a row is over. And it's a familiar face that snaps the streak...#CoupeRogers pic.twitter.com/2GPIRnrM0h — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) August 10, 2017

What to do when your run of 32 consecutive sets won is snapped? Start another streak! Watch set 3 LIVE : https://t.co/kRsZ9udpkC pic.twitter.com/OED9bnZCXK — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) August 10, 2017

Slow start, peRFect finish. Federer wins his 14th straight. #CoupeRogers pic.twitter.com/ffyEkkGQvk — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) August 10, 2017

Yowza! Rafa's pre-match sprint scores a knockdown on this poor cameraman! And we're ready for action on Court Central! pic.twitter.com/L9n1QPaxP7 — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) August 11, 2017

Nadal catches Shapovalov with a patented buggywhip forehand. And claims the opener. Watch Set 2 LIVE : https://t.co/kRsZ9uv0ca pic.twitter.com/9SxzPIalKX — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) August 11, 2017

And the crowd goes WILD. Sensational get from the 18-year-old.#CoupeRogers pic.twitter.com/5Exxh1EdRY — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) August 11, 2017

Shapovalov is all fired up. And we're going three! #CoupeRogers pic.twitter.com/uc6J2zRyLe — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) August 11, 2017

When an 18-year-old won't do what you tell him to do... #CoupeRogers pic.twitter.com/7TQ0voLVNS — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) August 11, 2017

Thrills. Chills. Victory! 18-year-old Denis Shapovalov STUNS Rafael Nadal for the biggest win of his career! #CoupeRogers pic.twitter.com/xlgYMV29aw — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) August 11, 2017

What a talent. What a win. What a night. The courtside view of @denis_shapo's sensational win over Rafael Nadal... #CoupeRogers pic.twitter.com/4q1LcFs1WO — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) August 11, 2017

A tough one for Rafa, who was two wins from returning to No.1, but his champion's heart never missed a beat. #CoupeRogers pic.twitter.com/mT1QPSXKr3 — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) August 11, 2017

A star has been born. Remember the name. #CoupeRogers pic.twitter.com/GCukr4cIGA — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) August 11, 2017

Winning fans over around the world, but no more so than in Montréal. @denis_shapo has *just* a few autographs to sign... #CoupeRogers pic.twitter.com/3WfXwzEqzJ — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) August 11, 2017

“I know he says juniors don’t come to net a lot, but I think I come in quite a bit!’ Who did @denis_shapo model his game off? pic.twitter.com/TGNw4FeuIH — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) August 11, 2017

(Inputs from Reuters)