WATCH | Rogers Cup: Roger Federer battles past David Ferrer; Rafael Nadal suffers shock exit

Roger Federer (L) and Rafael Nadal during the 2017 Rogers Cup in Montreal (Photo credit: Reuters and AFP)
alt DNA Web Team | Fri, 11 Aug 2017-09:36am , Montreal (Canada) , DNA webdesk

Rafa, bidding to reclaim the No.1 ranking in Montreal, is stunned by 18-year-old Denis Shapovalov in a thrilling finish.

World number three Roger Federer dropped his first set since June on Thursday but recovered to dispatch Spaniard David Ferrer 4-6 6-4 6-2 at their last 16 meeting in the Rogers Cup. Federer was sloppy from the start on centre court, sending routine forehands wide and providing the underdog Ferrer with early break opportunities in the ATP 1000 event in Montreal.

Ferrer capitalised by winning the first set to end Federer's streak of 32 consecutive sets won, a record that dates back to his defeat by Tommy Haas at the Stuttgart Open on June 14. Frustration boiled over for the Swiss in the second set after he misfired with an overhead smash.

Federer, who turned 36 this week, responded by hitting a ball into the stands, earning a scolding but no official ball abuse call from the umpire. The outburst appeared to steady the Swiss, whose serve and overall accuracy improved as the two-hour match progressed.

Ferrer has now lost all of his 17 contests against Federer, who is vying to take the world number one spot from injured Briton Andy Murray. Next up for Federer is a quarter-final against 12th-seeded Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut, who defeated Frenchman Gael Monfils in a marathon match 4-6 7-6(5) 7-6(2) on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Federer's arch nemeses Rafael Nadal suffered a shock exit later in the day as he went down against unheralded Denis Shapovalov. The Spaniard, who would've dethroned Andy Murray as the number one player in the world had he reached the semi-final, will surely rue this lost opportunity. Credit to 18-year-old Shapovalov, though. The youngster dug deep to secure a hard-fought 3-6 6-4 7-6 win against the legend.

Here are highlights from Roger and Rafa's matches:

(Inputs from Reuters)

