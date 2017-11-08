WATCH | Roger Federer beats Andy Murray- wearing a kilt

Roger Federer was in Glasgow to play a match for Andy Murry's charity.

Roger Federer has done it all this year- but on Tuesday he added another feather to his kilt, errr... cap. Federer, who has won two grand slams this year, changed into a kilt during a charity match against Andy Murry.

Federer beat Murray 3-6 6-3 (5-10) after a champions tie-break in the match. During the match a fan gave the piece of clothing to the Swiss superstar.

The 36-year old played wearing the kilt for a brief period before signing it and returning it to the lady.

Yesterday in Glasgow we saw: - Roger #Federer playing in a KILT - Andy #Murray PLAYING pic.twitter.com/NXpb70yaxp — We Are Tennis (@WeAreTennis) November 8, 2017

Murray, who was playing his first match since enduring an injury, sported a Tam o’ Shanter complete with ginger wig for the match.

“I played very well in it and when I took it off, I felt naked!” Federer joked after the match.

The world number 2 had earlier tweeted about the warm welcome to Scotland with shortbread made by ‘Andy’s granny’ and a can of Irn Bru. He asked Murray, "Is this your usual pre-match routine?"

Can’t get a warmer welcome than this. Thanks @andy_murray ... is this your usual pre-match routine? pic.twitter.com/mWntwqvDPA — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) November 7, 2017

Murray replied back, “Yea that’s a good start but try a deep fried Mars bar on top of that and you’ll be properly ready @rogerfederer.”