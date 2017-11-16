WATCH | PM Narendra Modi meets India Under-17 football team, says- no life without sports

Narendra Modi met and interacted with India's under-17 football team in New Delhi last week. The team created history by becoming the first Indian team to participate in a FIFA World Cup. PM Modi told the players to treat it as a learning opportunity. Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore was also present at the meeting. The prime minister's office posted a video of the interaction recently.

From the interaction between PM @narendramodi and the team that represented India at the FIFA U-17 football tournament. pic.twitter.com/rqaWdmF7hG — PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 16, 2017

PM said competing with enthusiasm and spirit is the first step to success. Modi told the players, “We want to encourage football in the entire country. We want to encourage sports in general because of its importance in the society. There is no life without sports. And those who are a part of the sports lifestyle, their development is of a different level. Their confidence also goes up really quickly. Their way of life and behaviour are very different from their classmates. It is very important for overall development as well.”

PM Modi had posted on Twitter last week, “Had an excellent interaction with the Indian Team that participated in the FIFA U-17 World Cup held in India recently. These bright youngsters displayed tremendous grit and determination through the FIFA U-17 World Cup. I am happy to see football becoming more popular among India’s youth.”

He even mentioned Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, who scored India’s first and only goal in a FIFA World Cup, saying, “Jeakson Singh Thounaojam’s name will be remembered in the history of Indian football forever! This youngster from Manipur became the first Indian to score a goal in a FIFA U-17 World Cup. Proud of him.”