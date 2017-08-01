WATCH: Maria Sharapova makes a winning return at Stanford Classic

Five-times grand-slam champion Maria Sharapova, who was given a wildcard to take part in the Stanford Classic as she continues her comeback after a 15-month doping ban, defeated American Jennifer Brady in first-round action on Tuesday morning (IST).

This is the first time Sharapova is competing in the United States since March 2015. To reach second round, she beat home-ground favourite Brady 6-1 4-6 6-0.

In a gruelling match, Sharapova dropped a set after blitzing through the first set. Jennifer Brady fought back to take the second set 4-6, taking the match to a decider. The Russian responded with fervour and won the next set 6-0.

Sharapova had to miss Wimbledon and the grass court season due to injuries sustained at Italian Open in Rome. After winning the match Sharapova just wanted to hug everyone!

Sharapova told WTA website that her injury was tougher than she thought. About beginning her American summer campaign, she said, "When it comes to injury, it's always just putting in the hours...and understanding that next week might not go according to plan. I have quite a long summer ahead of me and a lot of tournaments to compete at, so I'm just happy to get back at it."

Currently ranked at 171 spot, Sharapova will play Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko in the second round.