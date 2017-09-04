WATCH | FIFA Under-17 World Cup theme song officialy launched

The song sung by various artists has been written by Amitabh Bhattacharya and composed by Pritam.

The official song of the FIFA Under-17 World Cup football tournament- Kar Ke Dikhla De Goal- was formally launched in Kolkata by the Local Organising Committee (LOC) and Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) on Monday.

Written by lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya and composed by Pritam, the song features a host of well-known music artists that include Sunidhi Chauhan, Neeti Mohan, Babul Supriyo, Shaan, Papon, Mika along with a rap performance by actor Abhishek Bachchan.

The composition showcases the vibrancy and uniqueness of India while resonating with a global audience simultaneously. The music video for the song celebrates diversity, showcases how the nation is waiting in anticipation for FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017, and features stars like Bhaichung Bhutia, Ngangom Bala Devi, Shaan, Papon and the legend Sachin Tendulkar amongst others.

The FIFA U-17 World Cup, the first FIFA tournament to be held in India, will be played across six venues in October 2017. The tournament will begin on October 6, with the final scheduled to take place on October 28 at the iconic Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata

.