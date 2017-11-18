WATCH | British rider Daniel Hegarty dies after fatal crash in Macau Moto GP

British rider Daniel Hegarty has been killed after in an accident during the Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix on Saturday.

Hegarty, who rode for Topgun Racing Honda, crashed at Fisherman’s Bend on lap six of the race. He hit the barriers on the outside of the circuit and lost his crash helmet.

The race was immediately stopped and a decision was made not to restart it.

Hegarty was transported immediately to hospital but a statement issued by race organisers confirmed that he died while en route there.

The Nottingham rider, who was 31, was taking part in his second Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix.

Here is a video of his fatal crash (Warning: contains disturbing footage)