WATCH | Australian Open: Tomas Berdych overpowers Juan Martin Del Potro to reach 4th round

 , Twitter @AustralianOpen



   

   

   
   

    





   


 
  
   
   

  
Written By

              
Reuters

             

       
  Saturday 20 January 2018 16:41 IST
 


  



   
  
   
   

   
Not many players overpower Juan Martin del Potro but Tomas Berdych did just that to win 6-3 6-3 6-2 and reach the fourth round of the Australian Open for the 10th time on Saturday.

 
Del Potro arrived in Melbourne with high hopes having re-entered the world's top 10 for the first time since 2014 but was no match for the 19th-seeded Czech.

 
"Maybe it's the good air here," Berdych said on Hisense Arena to explain his consistency in the year's first slam.

 
Berdych struck 52 winners on his way to setting up a clash with Italian Fabio Fognini.

 
"I think he was just better than me today," del Potro, who had led 5-3 in their previous meetings, told reporters.

        
  
  
          
  
  
  
  
  
  


 
"He hit very hard, he served very well and played a smart game. He deserved to win. No excuses today." 

          
 

    
   
