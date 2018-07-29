Watch: Ace Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra wins gold medal at Savo Games

Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra made the country proud on Sunday by winning the gold medal at the Savo Games in Lapinlahti, Finland. The 20-year-old blazed to victory with a gigantic throw of 85.69 meters, more than three meters more than second-placed Cheng Chao-Tsun of Chinese Taipei.

Neeraj was quick to express his happiness on social media. He shared a video of his final throw on his official Twitter account.

Here's his tweet

First position in Savo games at Lapinlahti Finland with a throw of 85.69mtr pic.twitter.com/Y3tCGPfiqq July 29, 2018

The 23-year-old Cheng is the only Asian to have thrown the javelin beyond 90m. He threw 91.36m during the World University Games in Taipei last year to shatter the previous Asian record of 89.15m set by Zhao Qinggang of China at the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon.

But this season, his best so far has been a 84.60m effort earlier this month in Sweden. Neeraj has a personal best and national record of 87.43m which he did during the first leg of the Diamond League Meeting in Doha in May. Neeraj is leading the Asian charts so far this season, ahead of Cheng and Ahmed Bader Magour of Qatar (season best 83.71m).

Neeraj has been in fine form this of late. Earlier, this year, he had made a strong statement by claiming gold at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast. The youngster is considered to be a serious medal prospect for India at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

On Friday, Neeraj's former coach Gary Calvert, under whom he scripted history by winning the gold medal in the Junior World Championships in 2016 with a world record throw, died in Beijing. The 63-year-old Calvert, an Australian serving as the Chinese national javelin coach, died of a heart attack in China's capital.

Under Calvert, who served as India's javelin coach from February 2016 to April last year, Neeraj won a historic gold at the 2016 World Junior Championships in Poland, with a throw of 86.48 metres.

Neeraj, who is currently training in Finland as part of preparations for the upcoming Asian Games, paid tribute to his former coach, saying he had learnt a lot under the Australian. "Very saddened to hear about the demise of coach Gary Calvert, who died of a heart attack yesterday. I had done a lot of hard work under him in 2016-17 and got to learn a lot. You were a good friend and coach, you will always be remembered. RIP," Neeraj tweeted.

Here's his tweet

बहुत दुःख हुआ सुनकर जिनके साथ 2016-17 में बहुत मेहनत की ओर बहुत कुछ सिखने को मिला कोच गैरी कैल्वर्ट की कल heart attack से मौत हो गयी. आप एक अच्छे दोस्त ओर कोच थे आप हमेशा याद रहेंगे. RIP pic.twitter.com/NF6zQHQA0k — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) July 28, 2018

Calvert was initially appointed in February 2016 for a two-year tenure but resigned in April last year. He reportedly wanted to revise his contractual terms and extend his tenure till the 2020 Olympics with a 50 per cent hike in his salary.

(Inputs from PTI)