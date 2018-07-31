Washington Open: Rusty Andy Murray battles back to beat Mackenzie McDonald

Andy Murray let out one yell, then another, and violently pumped his right fist. Quite a reaction, considering this was merely a first-round victory over an inexperienced opponent who recently cracked the top 100 for the first time.

Still, this meant something to Murray. It was a test of his surgically repaired hip, and he put aside a deficit and some real rust to win his first hard-court match in nearly 1 years, coming back at the Citi Open to edge Mackenzie McDonald 3-6, 6-4, 7-5. Murray was far from his best but was still good enough to come from behind and defeated the American.

Murray, who is attempting to return to the top of the tennis world after undergoing hip surgery in January, was out of sorts in the first set of the rain-delayed match, losing three service games behind some uncharacteristically soft second serves. He looked in trouble but found new life when McDonald sent a forehand wide to hand Murray a break and a 5-4 advantage in the second set.

The error ignited the three-time grand slam champion, who pumped his fist and screamed after easily holding serve to set up a third-set decider.

McDonald, coming off a round of 16 appearance at Wimbledon that put him in the top 100 for the first time in his career, blasted winners all night but was ultimately undone by a torrent of unforced errors in the third set, including a costly one when his racquet crossed the net on a volley.

Despite the win, Murray looked far from his dominant self.

He walked awkwardly around the court between points, especially in the lengthy third set when at one point he grabbed his hamstring and winced in pain.

The 31-year-old also tightened up at key moments in the match, needing seven match point opportunities before finally crossing the finish line.

Next up for Murray is countryman Kyle Edmund, the man who overtook him as Britain's top-ranked man during the injury absence, on Wednesday.

"I enjoyed getting through that one obviously, you see by the celebration," Murray said after a match that began a little past 10 p.m. Monday because of a rain delay, and ended at 12:45 a.m. Tuesday.

"It was great to get through that one," he said, "but in terms of the actual way that I went about the match and played the match, I wasn't that happy with it."

There were stretches when Murray looked very much like exactly what he is at the moment: a guy working his back from an operation in January. Particularly when he was failing to convert any of the five match points he held while serving for the win at 5-4 in the final set. He won on his seventh, though.

Murray is a former No. 1 who owns two Wimbledon trophies plus another from the U.S. Open. But he's ranked just 832nd now, on account of so much time away. He sat out the second half of last season because of the bad hip, and then didn't compete this year until June.

This match was only Murray's fourth of 2018. He will come in the second round of the Citi Open against Kyle Edmund,

"I'll certainly have to play better tennis," Murray said.

He pulled out of Wimbledon on July 1 because, he said at the time, it "might be a bit too soon in the recovery process" for his hip to try to compete in best-of-five-set matches.

Against McDonald, he said, "the movements and stuff were fine. I chased balls down. Obviously lasted pretty well."

In other matches, Noah Rubin got past Mikhail Youzhny 6-4, 6-4, Tim Smyczek beat Ricardas Berankis 7-6 (4), 6-2, and Malek Jaziri defeated Evgeny Donskoy 6-4, 6-1. Rubin now faces No. 2 seed John Isner, Jaziri plays No. 1 seed and defending champion Alexander Zverev, while Smyczek meets Zverev's older brother, No. 15 seed Mischa.

In women's results, two-time major champion Svetlana Kuznetsova beat Kristie Ahn 6-2, 6-1, Katie Boulter eliminated No. 5 seed Aleksandra Krunic 6-2, 6-0, and Andrea Petkovic defeated Jamie Loeb 6-1, 6-1.

(With Reuters and ANI Inputs)