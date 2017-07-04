Venus Williams in tears over fatal car crash post Wimbledon

As another round of competition started off at Wimbledon, Venus Williams had to face questions from the media about the fatal car crash she was involved in that claimed the life of a passenger in another vehicle.

During a press conference following her first round Wimbledon win over Elise Mertens, the world-famous athlete struggled to find the words to answer as she wiped away tears.

?There are really no words to describe how devastating. I'm speechless, and I'm just...," she said before leaving the news conference to compose herself.

Venus Williams got emotional in her Wimbledon press conference when asked about her car accident pic.twitter.com/ROra21j8KY — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 3, 2017

The 37-year-old five-time champion, who is celebrating the 20th anniversary of her maiden appearance at the All England Club, was involved last month in a road accident near her Florida home which resulted in the death of a 78-year-old man.

Despite the tragedy at home, Williams remained focused enough on Court One to clinch a 7-6 (9/7), 6-4 victory over Belgium's Elise Mertens in the first round.

Williams had previously broken her silence on the incident on social media, saying: "I am devastated and heartbroken by this accident. My heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of Jerome Barson and I continue to keep them in my thoughts and prayers."

Barson, who suffered head injuries in the accident, died two weeks later.

The accident remains under investigation and Williams has not been charged.

