Essel Group 90 years
US Open, Roger Federer, Juan Martin del Petro, tennis, New York, rafael nadal, Dominic Thiem

US Open: Roger Federer, Juan Martin del Petro set for blockbuster quarter-final showdown

Roger Federer (L) and Juan Martin del Potro in action during the 2017 US Open (AFP)
Updated: Sep 6, 2017, 11:57 PM IST, Reuters

This will be a rematch of the 2009 final.

Roger Federer will battle Argentine Juan Martin del Potro at the US Open on Wednesday in a highly anticipated rematch of the 2009 final. Del Potro walked away from that marathon five setter with his first and only grand slam title, breaking Federer's unprecedented steak of five straight US Open championships.

The big-serving Del Potro won the most memorable match of the tournament so far this year when he fought off two match points to rally back from two sets down to defeat sixth-seeded Dominic Thiem on Monday.

Federer, who sat out the Cincinnati Masters last month due to a back injury, needed five sets to get through the first two rounds before settling down and winning his next two contests in straight sets.

Sam Querrey, Kevin Anderson, Tennis, US Open 2017, US Open, Andy Roddick, Sloane Stephens, Venus Williams, Pablo Carreno Busta

ALSO READ

US Open 2017: Kevin Anderson becomes first South African to reach semi final in open era

With rain forecast for Wednesday, the match will likely take place under the closed roof of Arthur Ashe Stadium, which will amplify the volume of the raucous New York crowd.

Prior to that match Madison Keys will try to continue the march of American women into the semi-finals when she battles unseeded Estonian Kaia Kanepi and world number one Rafael Nadal will face 19-year-old Russian Andrey Rublev.

 
Comments
 

Also Read