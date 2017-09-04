US Open 2017: Sania Mirza, Rohan Bopanna advance to next round

Leander Paes and Purav Raja lost to Russian combine of Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublev in the second round of men's doubles.

India's Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna won their respective matches at the US Open on Sunday to enter the quarter-finals.

The Indo-Chinese fourth seed pair of Sania and Shuai Peng defeated Romanian-Spanish pairing of Sorana Cirstea and Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-2, 3-6, 7-6(2) at the Grand Stand in two hours and 15 minutes to proceed to the women's doubles quarter-finals.

The mixed doubles seventh seeds will next face New Zealand-Chinese Taipei third seeds Michael Venus and Hao-Ching Chan for a place in the semi-finals.

However, it was the end of the road for Indian pair Leander Paes and Purav Raja. The duo lost to Russian combine of Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublev in the second round of men's doubles.

Paes and Raja went down 4-6, 6-7(7) on Court 10 of Flushing Meadows in an hour and 27 minutes.