Undertaker Returns! Wrestler may come out of retirement to return to WWE

WWE wrestler The Undertaker may return to the ring, months after announcing his retirement at Wrestlemania 33 event. 'The Dead Man' had apparently retired after he faced his second defeat at the grandest stage of wrestling entertainment at the hands of Roman Reigns.

After the match, 'The Phenom' left his leather coat, gloves and hat back in the ring. He came out of the ring, and just before walking out of the venue, he raised his hand, for one last time, to his fans.

One of the most famous wrestlers of the WWE franchise, Undertaker has made several comebacks before but this time it seemed like that he retirement was final. He was not expected to return soon owing to a chronic hip problem, from which he has been suffering over the years.

However, recent reports reveal that Mark Calaway aka The Undertaker is currently training hard to make a return to the WWE ring. Some reports also claim that the veteran wrestler was spotted in Brooklyn, backstage at the SummerSlam pay-per-view event this August.

Undertaker has been a part of WWE's biggest pay-per-view Wrestlemania for a long time, so it is possible that he may return to feature in some feud at this event.