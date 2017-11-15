Happy Birthday Sania Mirza: Twitter floods up with wishes for Tennis star on 31st Birthday

Mirza's husband Shoaib Malik had the sweetest message for his wife on her birthday.

India's Tennis star and one of the most recognisable sportswoman, Sania Mirza turns 31 on Wednesday. Mirza, who started playing tennis at the age of 6 has earned many laurels during a glittering career.

She has six major double titles: three women's doubles titles- Wimbledon 2015, US Open 2015, Australian Open 2016 and three mixed doubles titles- Australian Open 2009, French Open 2012, US Open 2014. She has been accorded with eminent awards like the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna.

The 'Queen of Indian Tennis' has always been an upfront person and very clear with her ideas. The tennis star has also become world's number one individual in doubles' rankings.

She has made it top 100 most influential people in the world in 2016 by Time Magazine.

Many sports celebrities and bollywood stars took to Twitter to wish the Tennis ace a very happy birthday.

Shoaib Malik has the sweetest message for his wife on her birthday.

Here’s to wishing my beautiful wife a magical birthday. Missing you pic.twitter.com/4lmwUMwoa1 — Shoaib Malik (@realshoaibmalik) November 14, 2017

Happy birthday @mirzasania, your positive attitude and love for life has been instrumental in helping you shape such a successful tennis career and sail through all the ups and downs. Have a great one my friend! pic.twitter.com/xwPLye7QY7 — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) November 15, 2017

Dearest @MirzaSania - keep shining -you are one of the reasons why the Indian flag flies so high. Happy Birthday have a great great day & a fabulous year ahead. pic.twitter.com/McwCPEJ8cn — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) November 15, 2017

Happy happy birthday my darling @mirzasania.. i know it’s tomorrow but mere barah bajj chuke hain pic.twitter.com/NelgzPIqK5 — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) November 14, 2017

Happy Birthday @MirzaSania .. Have a super day because you deserve it today n always ... lotsa love — Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) November 15, 2017

Wishing you a very happy birthday @MirzaSania. May you win many more laurels for the country. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) November 15, 2017