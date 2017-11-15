Happy Birthday Sania Mirza: Twitter floods up with wishes for Tennis star on 31st Birthday

Essel Group 90 years
DNA Web Team | Updated: Nov 15, 2017, 02:13 PM IST

Mirza's husband Shoaib Malik had the sweetest message for his wife on her birthday.

India's Tennis star and one of the most recognisable sportswoman, Sania Mirza turns 31 on Wednesday. Mirza, who started playing tennis at the age of 6 has earned many laurels during a glittering career.

She has six major double titles: three women's doubles titles- Wimbledon 2015, US Open 2015, Australian Open 2016 and three mixed doubles titles- Australian Open 2009, French Open 2012, US Open 2014. She has been accorded with eminent awards like the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna.

The 'Queen of Indian Tennis' has always been an upfront person and very clear with her ideas. The tennis star has also become world's number one individual in doubles' rankings.

She has made it top 100 most influential people in the world in 2016 by Time Magazine.

Many sports celebrities and bollywood stars took to Twitter to wish the Tennis ace a very happy birthday.

DNA Web Team

 
