Transfer news: Arsenal to sign PAS Giannina's Konstantinos Mavropanos, confirms Arsene Wenger

  Thursday 4 January 2018 16:12 IST
 

   
   
   


Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has confirmed they will sign Greek defender Konstantinos Mavropanos from PAS Giannina in the current transfer window.

 
According to British media reports, Mavropanos will complete a move to the Emirates Stadium this week in a deal worth around 2 million pounds ($2.70 million).

 
When asked about the deal after Arsenal's 2-2 draw with Chelsea on Wednesday, Wenger said: "Yes but he's not ready to play for us, we'll give him out on loan."

 
Mavropanos, 20, has impressed at both ends in his first full season in Greece's Super League for PAS Giannina, scoring three goals in 14 appearances.

 
 

    
   
