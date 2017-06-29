TN one-day skipper Shankar sees SA tour to be challenging

Tamil Nadu limited-overs captain Vijay Shankar is happy to have earned a spot in the India 'A' squad to play in the five-match one-day series in South Africa and expects the conditions there to be challenging.

"Playing in South Africa will be a good opportunity and a challenge. My focus will be to play my natural game. If I can perform to the best of my ability, I will be more than happy and the rest will follow," the 26-year old all-rounder said.

He agreeed that conditions in South Africa would be challenging, batting-wise.

However, Shankar doesn't want to get carried away since he had missed out playing for India 'A' side last year due to an injury after being selected to tour Australia.

"It was painful. To play for India is my dream and that tour (of Australia) would have taken me a step closer. So, this time I am not getting too excited. Till I go there (South Africa) and play matches, I want to be normal," he told

