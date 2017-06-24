There were 'perceptional, professional' issues between Kumble-Kohli COA Chief

Amid the turmoil created post resignation of Anil Kumble, Chief of Committee of Administrators (COA) Vinod Rai on Saturday said that there were 'perceptional, professional' issues between the former coach and Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli.

Rai said it is natural for two people living together all the time to have differences in opinion.

?If any two persons are thrown together for 24/7 there will be a difference of professional opinion. His (Kumble) contract was for one year. There was perceptional issue, professional issues. He is a more mature person he decided this,? said Rai.

?It is the captain who has to play in the field ultimately and I think Kumble?s role has been absolutely impeccable, as a coach. We are going for an equally good professional to ensure that whether it is a captain or the manager, so there should be cohesion in the team,? he added.

Rai further talking about the next coach of the Indian cricket team said, ?the cricket advisory committee comprises of three important and best cricketers. Their credibility has nobody has ever been doubted.?

?All that we have tried to do is that we have enlarged the zone of consideration because we want to get a coach, who is competent to train the team for the world cup. We need the best coach as we have the best team in the world today,? he added.

Earlier, Indian skipper Virat Kohli asserted that he and the whole team have a huge respect for Kumble's achievements as a cricketer.

He, however, did not offer what led to Kumble's resignation coach on Tuesday, three days before the start of the limited-overs series in the West Indies.

"It's his opinion, which I respect. I have total respect for him as a cricketer and what he has achieved [for the] nation. All the years that he has played. There's no taking away that aspect of him at all. And we all respect him totally," said Kohli on the eve of the first ODI of the five-match series against West Indies.

"It's [Kumble's resignation] something that has happened right after the [Champions Trophy] tournament. One thing for sure is that I have had 11 press conferences that have happened during the Champions Trophy. We have created a culture over the last three-four years that whatever happens in the change room, we've tried to maintain the sanctity of the change room throughout."

"That is what the whole team believes in. For us that is paramount. I've always respected that and we have continued to maintain that as well," he added.

The 28-year-old did not offer anything more on the issue, saying the "sanctity of the dressing room" had to be maintained.

Kumble on Tuesday informed that Kohli had reservations about his work 'style' and his extension as the head coach, which prompted him to resign.

In a strongly worded letter, Kumble took to Twitter to reveal the reason behind his surprising decision.

Kumble said that although the BCCI had, several times, attempted to resolve the misunderstandings between him and the captain, it was apparent that the partnership was untenable, and therefore, he had decided to move on.

The statement from Kumble confirmed the reports about Kohli's alleged spat with Kumble regarding differences of opinion on selection matters.

The BCCI has now deputed its general manager Dr M.V. Sridhar to supervise the team management for the West Indies tour. Meanwhile, Sanjay Bangar, and R Sridhar, will continue to remain the batting coach and the fielding coach, respectively.

