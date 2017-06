Briton Dan Evans failed a drugs test in April, testing positive for cocaine, he said in a statement on Friday.

The world number 50, who reached his first ATP final this year and has played for Britain in the Davis Cup, was due to hold a news conference in west London later on Friday.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) said its Anti-Doping Programme will be releasing a statement shortly.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)