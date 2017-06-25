Team have coped up really well so far post Kumble's exit, says Bangar @ 6/25/2017 6:22:07 PM

Team India batting coach Sanjay Bangar has admitted that there is ?definitely a bit of lacuna? in the team with Anil Kumble?s departure as head coach.

Kumble, India?s most successful Test bowler, resigned from the post of Indian cricket team?s head coach after the ICC Champions Trophy.

Bangar, while speaking to reporters on Saturday ahead of India?s second ODI against West Indies, however, said that the team was coping up really well and both the support staff and the players have shown a lot of professionalism in compartmentalising the issues.

"We are professionals and such things are part and parcel of any organisation where changes happen. The support staff and the players have shown a lot of professionalism in compartmentalising the issues and so far we have coped up really well," said Bangar.

"Everyone's contributed towards it and as I said earlier, when you part ways it's never easy. You need to accept that at times such things are going to happen, have happened in the past,? he added.

The 44-year-old further insisted that what is of paramount importance is that Indian cricket should keep moving forward and the performances of the team shouldn't really be affected in any manner.

When asked what defines the captain-coach relationship, the Indian batting coach stressed on trust and the relationship.

"It's not only the coach and the captain. It's also the relationship and trust between the coach and all the players. Basically, it's a work in progress that requires a lot of time to earn the trust of the players,? he said.

"Once you do that, the job and the responsibilities of the coach become that much easier. That is something that I've learnt to work (with),? he added.

Without Kumble, who also used to double up as the team's bowling coach, Bangar has his work cut out. However, he feels that experienced players like Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh are playing a good role behind the scenes and are guiding the players.

"Yes, Anil was doubling up. There were a lot of positive results under him. We all know that the team enjoyed a lot of success. The void, there is definitely a bit of lacuna but the experience that this team possesses - when you have a Mahendra Singh Dhoni, a Yuvraj Singh and Virat Kohli, who've played close to 700 international games, they're doing a lot of work behind the scenes, they are guiding the players,? Bangar said.

Earlier, Indian skipper Virat Kohli asserted that he and the whole team have a huge respect for Kumble's achievements as a cricketer.

He, however, did not offer what led to Kumble's resignation coach on Tuesday, three days before the start of the limited-overs series in the West Indies.

"It's his opinion, which I respect. I have total respect for him as a cricketer and what he has achieved [for the] nation. All the years that he has played. There's no taking away that aspect of him at all. And we all respect him totally," said Kohli.

"It's [Kumble's resignation] something that has happened right after the [Champions Trophy] tournament. One thing for sure is that I have had 11 press conferences that have happened during the Champions Trophy. We have created a culture over the last three-four years that whatever happens in the change room, we've tried to maintain the sanctity of the change room throughout."

"That is what the whole team believes in. For us that is paramount. I've always respected that and we have continued to maintain that as well," he added.

The 28-year-old did not offer anything more on the issue, saying the "sanctity of the dressing room" had to be maintained.

Kumble last Tuesday informed that Kohli had reservations about his work 'style' and his extension as the head coach, which prompted him to resign.

In a strongly worded letter, Kumble took to Twitter to reveal the reason behind his surprising decision.

Kumble said that although the BCCI had, several times, attempted to resolve the misunderstandings between him and the captain, it was apparent that the partnership was untenable, and therefore, he had decided to move on.

The statement from the former legendary leg spinner confirmed the reports about Kohli's alleged spat with Kumble regarding differences of opinion on selection matters.

