Sushil Kumar speaks on Nationals gold win controversy: 'What can I do if rivals don't want to fight'

Two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar have finally opened up about his controversial victory at National Wrestling championship. Sushil won the gold medal in the most bizarre manner after the hat-tricks of walkovers. The wrestler brushed aside the controversy saying that the situation was beyond his control.

"If my opponents are not ready to fight, what could I have possibly done in such circumstances," Sushil told media.

Some of Sushil's opponents touched his feet to pay respect while conceding their bouts and referee termed it as "our tradition".

When asked about it, Sushil replied: "Every sportspersons respect their seniors but when two wrestlers are fighting it out on a mat, they are equals. But this is a completely different matter that that a grappler does not want to fight it out against the opposition."

Back in action action after three years, Sushil battled for just 2 minutes and 33 seconds in total on the mat as he fought only two of his initial round bouts before three of his opponents - in the quarterfinal, semifinal and final - gave him a walk over.

With people questioning the merit of his victory, a nonchalant Sushil said: "Controversy has always followed me wherever I have gone."

The manner of the victory has left many questioning the worth of such a win and some people, including actor Farhan Akhtar, have requested Sushil not to accept the gold medal.

Farhan tweeted, “I hold @WrestlerSushil in high regard for all he has achieved through hard work, discipline, blood and sweat. Sincerely hope he does not accept the gold in this manner. It’s not sportsmanlike.”