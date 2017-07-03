Soccer-Uruguayan championship results and standings

July 2 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Sunday Sunday, July 2 El Tanque Sisley 1 Rampla Juniors 2 Fenix 1 Boston River 2 Liverpool 1 Penarol 2 Plaza Colonia 0 Defensor Sporting 2 Saturday, July 1 Juventud 1 Cerro 1 Racing CM 0 Wanderers 1 River Plate M. 0 Danubio 2 Sud America 0 Nacional M. 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts Serie 1 1 Penarol 6 5 1 0 15 4 16 2 Defensor Sporting 6 4 2 0 12 5 14 3 Boston River 6 3 1 2 9 8 10 4 Rampla Juniors 6 2 2 2 6 8 8 5 Fenix 6 1 3 2 6 9 6 6 Liverpool 6 1 2 3 7 9 5 7 Plaza Colonia 6 0 3 3 3 9 3 8 El Tanque Sisley 6 0 2 4 5 11 2 Serie 2 1 Nacional M. 6 5 1 0 14 5 16 2 Wanderers 6 4 2 0 7 3 14 3 Racing CM 6 4 0 2 7 5 12 4 Cerro 6 2 2 2 7 6 8 5 Sud America 6 1 2 3 6 9 5 6 Juventud 6 1 2 3 5 8 5 7 Danubio 6 1 1 4 5 9 4 8 River Plate M. 6 0 2 4 4 10 2

