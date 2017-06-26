Soccer-Uruguayan championship results and standings

June 25 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Sunday Sunday, June 25 Cerro 2 Sud America 1 Wanderers 2 River Plate M. 2 Saturday, June 24 Danubio 1 Racing CM 2 Penarol 4 Plaza Colonia 1 Rampla Juniors 1 Fenix 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Serie 1 1 Penarol 5 4 1 0 13 3 13 2 Defensor Sporting 4 2 2 0 8 5 8 3 Fenix 5 1 3 1 5 7 6 4 Liverpool 4 1 2 1 6 5 5 5 Rampla Juniors 5 1 2 2 4 7 5 6 Boston River 4 1 1 2 4 6 4 7 Plaza Colonia 5 0 3 2 3 7 3 8 El Tanque Sisley 4 0 2 2 3 6 2 Serie 2 1 Racing CM 5 4 0 1 7 4 12 2 Wanderers 5 3 2 0 6 3 11 3 Nacional M. 4 3 1 0 8 4 10 4 Cerro 5 2 1 2 6 5 7 5 Sud America 5 1 2 2 6 6 5 6 Juventud 4 1 1 2 3 4 4 7 River Plate M. 5 0 2 3 4 8 2 8 Danubio 5 0 1 4 3 9 1 Still being played (GMT): Sunday, June 25 Boston River v El Tanque Sisley (1800) Defensor Sporting v Liverpool (1800) Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, June 25 Nacional M. v Juventud (2100)

June 25 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Sunday Sunday, June 25 Cerro 2 Sud America 1 Wanderers 2 River Plate M. 2 Saturday, June 24 Danubio 1 Racing CM 2 Penarol 4 Plaza Colonia 1 Rampla Juniors 1 Fenix 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Serie 1 1 Penarol 5 4 1 0 13 3 13 2 Defensor Sporting 4 2 2 0 8 5 8 3 Fenix 5 1 3 1 5 7 6 4 Liverpool 4 1 2 1 6 5 5 5 Rampla Juniors 5 1 2 2 4 7 5 6 Boston River 4 1 1 2 4 6 4 7 Plaza Colonia 5 0 3 2 3 7 3 8 El Tanque Sisley 4 0 2 2 3 6 2 Serie 2 1 Racing CM 5 4 0 1 7 4 12 2 Wanderers 5 3 2 0 6 3 11 3 Nacional M. 4 3 1 0 8 4 10 4 Cerro 5 2 1 2 6 5 7 5 Sud America 5 1 2 2 6 6 5 6 Juventud 4 1 1 2 3 4 4 7 River Plate M. 5 0 2 3 4 8 2 8 Danubio 5 0 1 4 3 9 1 Still being played (GMT): Sunday, June 25 Boston River v El Tanque Sisley (1800) Defensor Sporting v Liverpool (1800) Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, June 25 Nacional M. v Juventud (2100)

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)