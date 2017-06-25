Soccer-Uruguayan championship results and standings

June 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Saturday Saturday, June 24 Danubio 1 Racing CM 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts Serie 1 1 Penarol 4 3 1 0 9 2 10 2 Defensor Sporting 4 2 2 0 8 5 8 3 Liverpool 4 1 2 1 6 5 5 4 Fenix 4 1 2 1 4 6 5 5 Boston River 4 1 1 2 4 6 4 6 Rampla Juniors 4 1 1 2 3 6 4 7 Plaza Colonia 4 0 3 1 2 3 3 8 El Tanque Sisley 4 0 2 2 3 6 2 Serie 2 1 Racing CM 5 4 0 1 7 4 12 2 Nacional M. 4 3 1 0 8 4 10 3 Wanderers 4 3 1 0 4 1 10 4 Sud America 4 1 2 1 5 4 5 5 Cerro 4 1 1 2 4 4 4 6 Juventud 4 1 1 2 3 4 4 7 River Plate M. 4 0 1 3 2 6 1 8 Danubio 5 0 1 4 3 9 1 Still being played (GMT): Saturday, June 24 Rampla Juniors v Fenix (1800) Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, June 24 Penarol v Plaza Colonia (2100) Sunday, June 25 Cerro v Sud America (1800) Wanderers v River Plate M. (1800) Nacional M. v Juventud (2100) Boston River v El Tanque Sisley (1800) Defensor Sporting v Liverpool (1800)

