Soccer-Spaniard Garcia appointed new St Etienne coach

Spaniard Oscar Garcia has been appointed as the new manager of Ligue 1 side St Etienne after long-term coach Christophe Galtier ended his eight-year reign at the club at the end of last season.

Garcia recently led Austrian side FC Salzburg to back-to-back domestic league and cup doubles. He previously managed English teams Watford and Brighton & Hove Albion, along with two stints at Israel's Maccabi Tel Aviv.

"Oscar Garcia has the perfect profile. He is competent, as proven by his success with Salzburg, but also passionate, experienced and innovative," St Etienne president Romeyer told the club's official website. (www.saintetienne.com)

"I am convinced he will move ASSE forward."

St Etienne finished eighth last season and were knocked out of the Europa League by eventual winners Manchester United in the Round of 32.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)