Soccer-Paraguayan championship results and standings

June 18 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Paraguayan championship matches on Sunday Saturday, June 17 Deportivo Capiata 1 Cerro Porteno 0 Sportivo Trinidense 1 General Diaz 1 Friday, June 16 Independiente F. B. C. 0 Nacional A. 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Libertad 20 13 4 3 35 14 43 ------------------------- 2 Guarani 20 13 3 4 44 29 42 3 Olimpia 20 9 7 4 30 21 34 4 Cerro Porteno 21 11 1 9 26 26 34 5 Sol de America 20 8 8 4 28 14 32 6 Independiente F. B. C. 21 7 8 6 27 25 29 7 General Diaz 21 6 6 9 22 32 24 8 Nacional A. 21 5 8 8 23 28 23 9 Deportivo Capiata 21 6 3 12 18 30 21 10 Rubio Nu 20 4 8 8 23 30 20 11 Sportivo Luqueno 20 3 7 10 20 29 16 12 Sportivo Trinidense 21 1 11 9 23 41 14 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, June 18 Olimpia v Sol de America (1400) Guarani v Rubio Nu (2000) Sportivo Luqueno v Libertad (2000)

