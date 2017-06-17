Soccer-Paraguayan championship results and standings

June 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Paraguayan championship matches on Saturday Friday, June 16 Independiente F. B. C. 0 Nacional A. 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Libertad 20 13 4 3 35 14 43 ------------------------- 2 Guarani 20 13 3 4 44 29 42 3 Olimpia 20 9 7 4 30 21 34 4 Cerro Porteno 20 11 1 8 26 25 34 5 Sol de America 20 8 8 4 28 14 32 6 Independiente F. B. C. 21 7 8 6 27 25 29 7 Nacional A. 21 5 8 8 23 28 23 8 General Diaz 20 6 5 9 21 31 23 9 Rubio Nu 20 4 8 8 23 30 20 10 Deportivo Capiata 20 5 3 12 17 30 18 11 Sportivo Luqueno 20 3 7 10 20 29 16 12 Sportivo Trinidense 20 1 10 9 22 40 13 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, June 17 Sportivo Trinidense v General Diaz (2000) Deportivo Capiata v Cerro Porteno (2210) Sunday, June 18 Olimpia v Sol de America (1400) Guarani v Rubio Nu (2000) Sportivo Luqueno v Libertad (2000)

