Soccer-Late goals hand Chile winning start in Confederations Cup

Chile's Arturo Vidal and Eduardo Vargas struck late goals to secure a deserved 2-0 win over Cameroon in their opener at the Confederations Cup on Sunday.

Chile's breakthrough was just reward for a dominant performance at the Spartak Stadium, where the South American champions had a 'goal' controversially ruled out for offside by video technology at the end of the first half.

They took the lead when Vidal rose above two defenders to power home a header in the 81st minute from a perfect assist by Alexis Sanchez, who had been ruled out of the starting lineup through injury but came on early in the second half.

Vargas doubled the score 10 minutes later in added time after Sanchez beat the offside trap but was unable to finish off the chance himself.

