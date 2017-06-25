Soccer-Japanese championship results and standings

June 25 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Japanese championship matches on Sunday Sunday, June 25 Jubilo Iwata 2 FC Tokyo 0 Shimizu S-Pulse 1 Ventforet Kofu 0 Vegalta Sendai 2 Cerezo Osaka 4 Yokohama F-Marinos 2 Vissel Kobe 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Cerezo Osaka 16 9 5 2 30 14 32 2 Kashiwa Reysol 15 10 1 4 22 13 31 3 Yokohama F-Marinos 16 9 2 5 20 13 29 4 Gamba Osaka 14 8 4 2 27 12 28 5 Kashima Antlers 14 9 0 5 20 15 27 6 Jubilo Iwata 16 7 4 5 22 15 25 7 Kawasaki Frontale 14 7 4 3 20 13 25 8 FC Tokyo 16 7 3 6 21 16 24 9 Urawa Reds 14 7 2 5 35 20 23 10 Vissel Kobe 16 7 2 7 17 17 23 11 Vegalta Sendai 16 6 3 7 20 29 21 12 Sagan Tosu 15 5 5 5 17 18 20 13 Shimizu S-Pulse 16 4 6 6 19 24 18 14 Ventforet Kofu 16 3 6 7 10 18 15 15 Consadole Sapporo 15 3 3 9 12 24 12 ------------------------- 16 Omiya Ardija 15 3 2 10 10 28 11 17 Sanfrecce Hiroshima 15 2 4 9 12 23 10 18 Albirex Niigata 15 2 2 11 11 33 8 16-18: Relegation Still being played (GMT): Sunday, June 25 Kashima Antlers v Albirex Niigata (0930) Sanfrecce Hiroshima v Omiya Ardija (0930) Gamba Osaka v Kawasaki Frontale (1000) Kashiwa Reysol v Consadole Sapporo (1000) Sagan Tosu v Urawa Reds (1000)

