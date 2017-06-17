Soccer-Japanese championship results and standings

June 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Japanese championship matches on Saturday Saturday, June 17 Kashima Antlers 3 Consadole Sapporo 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Kashiwa Reysol 14 10 0 4 22 13 30 2 Cerezo Osaka 14 8 4 2 25 11 28 3 Kashima Antlers 14 9 0 5 20 15 27 4 Gamba Osaka 13 7 4 2 26 12 25 5 FC Tokyo 14 7 3 4 21 13 24 6 Urawa Reds 13 7 2 4 33 16 23 7 Yokohama F-Marinos 14 7 2 5 17 13 23 8 Vissel Kobe 14 7 2 5 17 14 23 9 Kawasaki Frontale 13 6 4 3 19 13 22 10 Vegalta Sendai 14 6 2 6 17 24 20 11 Jubilo Iwata 14 5 4 5 16 13 19 12 Sagan Tosu 14 5 4 5 16 17 19 13 Shimizu S-Pulse 14 3 5 6 17 23 14 14 Ventforet Kofu 14 3 5 6 10 17 14 15 Consadole Sapporo 15 3 3 9 12 24 12 ------------------------- 16 Sanfrecce Hiroshima 14 2 4 8 12 22 10 17 Omiya Ardija 14 2 2 10 8 27 8 18 Albirex Niigata 14 2 2 10 10 31 8 16-18: Relegation Still being played (GMT): Saturday, June 17 Albirex Niigata v Omiya Ardija (1000) Cerezo Osaka v Shimizu S-Pulse (1000) Kawasaki Frontale v Sanfrecce Hiroshima (1000) Sagan Tosu v Vegalta Sendai (1000) Ventforet Kofu v Kashiwa Reysol (1000) Vissel Kobe v Gamba Osaka (1000) Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, June 18 FC Tokyo v Yokohama F-Marinos (0900) Urawa Reds v Jubilo Iwata (0930)

