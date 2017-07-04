Soccer-Ecuador championship 1st round results and standings

July 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ecuador championship 1st Round matches on Monday Monday, July 3 Clan Juvenil 0 Universidad Catolica 1 Sunday, July 2 Delfin 4 LDU de Quito 1 Emelec 1 River Ecuador 0 Macara 2 Barcelona SC 1 Saturday, July 1 El Nacional 4 Fuerza Amarilla 2 Friday, June 30 Deportivo Cuenca 2 Independiente del Valle 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Delfin 21 13 8 0 35 13 47 ------------------------- 2 Barcelona SC 21 11 5 5 35 21 38 3 Emelec 21 9 10 2 31 20 37 4 Independiente del Valle 21 10 7 4 27 17 37 5 Macara 21 9 5 7 28 29 32 6 Deportivo Cuenca 21 7 8 6 24 22 29 7 Universidad Catolica 20 7 6 7 32 24 27 8 River Ecuador 21 5 8 8 19 25 23 9 El Nacional 21 4 8 9 25 36 20 10 Fuerza Amarilla 21 2 9 10 16 30 15 11 LDU de Quito 20 1 10 9 19 32 13 12 Clan Juvenil 21 2 6 13 19 41 12 1: Copa Libertadores

