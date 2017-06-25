Soccer-Ecuador championship 1st round results and standings

June 25 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ecuador championship 1st Round matches on Sunday Sunday, June 25 LDU de Quito 1 Emelec 1 Saturday, June 24 Independiente del Valle 0 River Ecuador 0 Universidad Catolica 1 El Nacional 1 Friday, June 23 Fuerza Amarilla 0 Deportivo Cuenca 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Delfin 19 11 8 0 29 11 41 ------------------------- 2 Independiente del Valle 20 10 7 3 27 15 37 3 Barcelona SC 18 10 5 3 31 16 35 4 Emelec 19 8 10 1 29 18 34 5 Macara 19 8 4 7 24 26 28 6 Deportivo Cuenca 20 6 8 6 22 22 26 7 Universidad Catolica 19 6 6 7 31 24 24 8 River Ecuador 20 5 8 7 19 24 23 9 El Nacional 20 3 8 9 21 34 17 10 Fuerza Amarilla 20 2 9 9 14 26 15 11 LDU de Quito 19 1 10 8 18 28 13 12 Clan Juvenil 19 2 5 12 17 38 11 1: Copa Libertadores Still being played (GMT): Sunday, June 25 Macara v Clan Juvenil (1700) Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, June 25 Barcelona SC v Delfin (2200)

June 25 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ecuador championship 1st Round matches on Sunday Sunday, June 25 LDU de Quito 1 Emelec 1 Saturday, June 24 Independiente del Valle 0 River Ecuador 0 Universidad Catolica 1 El Nacional 1 Friday, June 23 Fuerza Amarilla 0 Deportivo Cuenca 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Delfin 19 11 8 0 29 11 41 ------------------------- 2 Independiente del Valle 20 10 7 3 27 15 37 3 Barcelona SC 18 10 5 3 31 16 35 4 Emelec 19 8 10 1 29 18 34 5 Macara 19 8 4 7 24 26 28 6 Deportivo Cuenca 20 6 8 6 22 22 26 7 Universidad Catolica 19 6 6 7 31 24 24 8 River Ecuador 20 5 8 7 19 24 23 9 El Nacional 20 3 8 9 21 34 17 10 Fuerza Amarilla 20 2 9 9 14 26 15 11 LDU de Quito 19 1 10 8 18 28 13 12 Clan Juvenil 19 2 5 12 17 38 11 1: Copa Libertadores Still being played (GMT): Sunday, June 25 Macara v Clan Juvenil (1700) Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, June 25 Barcelona SC v Delfin (2200)

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)