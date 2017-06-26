Soccer-Crystal Palace appoint Frank de Boer as new manager

Crystal Palace have appointed former Ajax Amsterdam and Inter Milan coach Frank de Boer as their new manager on a three-year contract, the Premier League club said on Monday.

The 47-year-old Dutchman, who has been out of work since he was sacked by Serie A club Inter in November after winning five of the opening 14 games of the season, replaces Sam Allardyce who stood down at the end of last season.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)