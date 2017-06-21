Soccer-Chelsea to profit from any deal for Salah - report

Chelsea can expect to profit from a sell-on clause should Liverpool seal an anticipated deal to sign Egyptian winger Mohamed Salah from Italian side Roma, the Times has reported.

Liverpool can expect to pay a club record fee for the 25-year-old, who is due to arrive in Merseyside to undergo a medical this week, according to multiple media reports in Britain and Italy.

Salah joined Roma from Chelsea for 12 million pounds ($15.15 million) in 2016 after a successful loan spell in Italy and the London club negotiated a sell-on clause in his contract worth 10 percent of the profit on any future sale, the Times said.

With Liverpool looking increasingly likely to break their transfer record of the 35 million pounds they paid to lure striker Andy Carroll from Newcastle United in 2011, Chelsea will make a healthy profit.

Salah scored 15 league goals for Roma last season as they finished second in Serie A and has been identified as a key signing by Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp, whose only other established wide player is Senegal international Sadio Mane.

($1 = 0.7918 pounds)

