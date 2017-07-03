Soccer-Brazilian championship results and standings

July 2 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, July 2 Atletico Mineiro 3 Cruzeiro 1 Corinthians 1 Botafogo 0 Flamengo 2 Sao Paulo 0 Sport 1 Atletico Paranaense 0 Vitoria 0 Bahia 0 Saturday, July 1 Goianiense 1 Santos 1 Palmeiras 1 Gremio 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Corinthians 11 9 2 0 19 5 29 2 Gremio 11 7 1 3 23 12 22 3 Flamengo 11 5 5 1 18 8 20 4 Palmeiras 11 6 1 4 15 9 19 5 Santos 11 5 2 4 10 8 17 6 Atletico Mineiro 11 4 4 3 13 12 16 ------------------------- 7 Vasco da Gama 10 5 0 5 13 20 15 8 Fluminense 10 4 3 3 17 16 15 9 Botafogo 11 4 3 4 12 11 15 10 Coritiba 10 4 3 3 9 8 15 11 Sport 11 4 3 4 13 16 15 12 Ponte Preta 10 4 2 4 12 13 14 ------------------------- 13 Cruzeiro 11 4 2 5 11 12 14 14 Atletico Paranaense 11 4 2 5 11 15 14 15 Chapecoense 10 4 1 5 14 19 13 16 Bahia 11 3 2 6 13 14 11 ------------------------- 17 Sao Paulo 11 3 2 6 10 11 11 18 Vitoria 11 2 3 6 9 15 9 19 Avai 10 2 2 6 5 13 8 20 Goianiense 11 2 1 8 8 18 7 1-6: Copa Libertadores 7-12: Copa Sudamericana 17-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, July 2 Avai v Ponte Preta (2200) Coritiba v Vasco da Gama (2200) Monday, July 3 Fluminense v Chapecoense (2300)

