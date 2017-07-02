Soccer-Brazilian championship results and standings

July 1 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, July 1 Palmeiras 1 Gremio 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Corinthians 10 8 2 0 18 5 26 2 Gremio 11 7 1 3 23 12 22 3 Palmeiras 11 6 1 4 15 9 19 4 Flamengo 10 4 5 1 16 8 17 5 Santos 10 5 1 4 9 7 16 6 Vasco da Gama 10 5 0 5 13 20 15 ------------------------- 7 Botafogo 10 4 3 3 12 10 15 8 Fluminense 10 4 3 3 17 16 15 9 Coritiba 10 4 3 3 9 8 15 10 Cruzeiro 10 4 2 4 10 9 14 11 Ponte Preta 10 4 2 4 12 13 14 12 Atletico Paranaense 10 4 2 4 11 14 14 ------------------------- 13 Chapecoense 10 4 1 5 14 19 13 14 Atletico Mineiro 10 3 4 3 10 11 13 15 Sport 10 3 3 4 12 16 12 16 Sao Paulo 10 3 2 5 10 9 11 ------------------------- 17 Bahia 10 3 1 6 13 14 10 18 Vitoria 10 2 2 6 9 15 8 19 Avai 10 2 2 6 5 13 8 20 Goianiense 10 2 0 8 7 17 6 1-6: Copa Libertadores 7-12: Copa Sudamericana 17-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, July 1 Goianiense v Santos (2200) Sunday, July 2 Atletico Mineiro v Cruzeiro (1900) Corinthians v Botafogo (1900) Flamengo v Sao Paulo (1900) Sport v Atletico Paranaense (1900) Vitoria v Bahia (1900) Avai v Ponte Preta (2200) Coritiba v Vasco da Gama (2200) Monday, July 3 Fluminense v Chapecoense (2300)

