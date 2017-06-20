Soccer-Brazilian championship results and standings

June 20 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Monday Monday, June 19 Cruzeiro 3 Gremio 3 Sunday, June 18 Sport 1 Vitoria 3 Bahia 2 Palmeiras 4 Chapecoense 0 Botafogo 2 Coritiba 0 Corinthians 0 Fluminense 2 Flamengo 2 Sao Paulo 1 Atletico Mineiro 2 Saturday, June 17 Santos 0 Ponte Preta 0 Vasco da Gama 1 Avai 0 Goianiense 0 Atletico Paranaense 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Corinthians 8 6 2 0 14 5 20 2 Gremio 8 6 1 1 21 10 19 3 Coritiba 8 4 3 1 9 4 15 4 Santos 8 4 1 3 7 6 13 5 Chapecoense 8 4 1 3 13 13 13 6 Vasco da Gama 8 4 0 4 11 17 12 ------------------------- 7 Botafogo 8 3 3 2 9 7 12 8 Cruzeiro 8 3 2 3 8 8 11 9 Ponte Preta 8 3 2 3 10 11 11 10 Fluminense 8 3 2 3 13 15 11 11 Flamengo 8 2 5 1 10 7 11 12 Bahia 8 3 1 4 13 10 10 ------------------------- 13 Palmeiras 8 3 1 4 11 8 10 14 Sao Paulo 8 3 1 4 9 7 10 15 Atletico Mineiro 8 2 3 3 7 9 9 16 Vitoria 8 2 2 4 8 9 8 ------------------------- 17 Sport 8 2 2 4 9 14 8 18 Atletico Paranaense 8 2 2 4 6 13 8 19 Goianiense 8 2 0 6 7 15 6 20 Avai 8 1 2 5 3 10 5 1-6: Copa Libertadores 7-12: Copa Sudamericana 17-20: Relegation

