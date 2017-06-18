Soccer-Brazilian championship results and standings

June 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, June 17 Goianiense 0 Atletico Paranaense 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Corinthians 7 6 1 0 14 5 19 2 Gremio 7 6 0 1 18 7 18 3 Coritiba 7 4 2 1 9 4 14 4 Chapecoense 7 4 1 2 13 11 13 5 Santos 7 4 0 3 7 6 12 6 Bahia 7 3 1 3 11 6 10 ------------------------- 7 Sao Paulo 7 3 1 3 8 5 10 8 Cruzeiro 7 3 1 3 5 5 10 9 Ponte Preta 7 3 1 3 10 11 10 10 Fluminense 7 3 1 3 11 13 10 11 Flamengo 7 2 4 1 8 5 10 12 Vasco da Gama 7 3 0 4 10 17 9 ------------------------- 13 Botafogo 7 2 3 2 7 7 9 14 Sport 7 2 2 3 8 11 8 15 Atletico Paranaense 8 2 2 4 6 13 8 16 Palmeiras 7 2 1 4 7 6 7 ------------------------- 17 Goianiense 8 2 0 6 7 15 6 18 Atletico Mineiro 7 1 3 3 5 8 6 19 Vitoria 7 1 2 4 5 8 5 20 Avai 7 1 2 4 3 9 5 1-6: Copa Libertadores 7-12: Copa Sudamericana 17-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, June 17 Vasco da Gama v Avai (2200) Sunday, June 18 Santos v Ponte Preta (0000) Coritiba v Corinthians (1400) Bahia v Palmeiras (1900) Chapecoense v Botafogo (1900) Fluminense v Flamengo (1900) Sao Paulo v Atletico Mineiro (1900) Sport v Vitoria (2200) Monday, June 19 Cruzeiro v Gremio (2300)

