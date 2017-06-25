Soccer-Bolivian championship adecuacion results and standings

June 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship Adecuacion matches on Saturday Saturday, June 24 Real Potosi 3 Blooming 1 Friday, June 23 Club Petrolero 1 Guabira 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Bolivar 20 14 2 4 56 16 44 ------------------------- 2 The Strongest 20 12 2 6 41 27 38 3 Guabira 21 11 3 7 41 30 36 4 Oriente Petrolero 20 10 4 6 36 29 34 5 Nacional Potosi 20 10 2 8 35 30 32 6 Blooming 21 10 1 10 35 49 31 7 San Jose 20 7 5 8 32 31 26 8 Sport Boys 20 7 4 9 36 43 25 9 Real Potosi 21 8 1 12 29 47 25 10 Jorge Wilstermann 20 6 4 10 25 31 22 11 Universitario de Sucre 20 5 3 12 19 35 18 12 Club Petrolero 21 4 5 12 33 50 17 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, June 24 San Jose v Jorge Wilstermann (2115) Sunday, June 25 The Strongest v Sport Boys (1900) Universitario de Sucre v Bolivar (1900) Oriente Petrolero v Nacional Potosi (2115)

