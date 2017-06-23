Essel Group 90 years
Maria Sharapova to return for World Team Tennis matches in July

Maria Sharapova
Fri, 23 Jun 2017-10:05am , PTI

Maria Sharapova will return to competitive tennis in July for two World Team Tennis matches after the end of her 15-month doping ban.

Due to injuring her left thigh that prevented her from competing in qualifiers, she is skipping Wimbledon.

Sharapova plans to play for the Orange County Breakers, a team that she has been part of since seven years, on July 16 and July 24.

Sharapova had originally planned to return for a hard court tournament in Stanford, California, on July 31.

The five-time major champion is ranked 179th in the world.

 
