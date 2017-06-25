SGM: Voting rights, selectors, Kumble issue may be raised

Anil Kumble's resignation as chief coach may come up for discussion at the BCCI's Special General Meeting tomorrow where the primary agenda will be 'One State One Vote' and the reinstatement of a five-member selection committee.

The Kumble issue is not on the agenda for the SGM but it is likely to be raised by members.

"The members may ask acting Secretary Amitabh Chaudhary and CEO Rahul Johri as to what was the situation that led to Anil Kumble stepping down from the chief coach's post," a state unit official told

