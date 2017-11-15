Serena Williams to marry Alexis Ohanian on Thursday

The Tennis superstar will marry the Reddit co-founder in New Orleans.

Serena Williams and fiance Alexis Ohanian are all set to marry on Thursday in New Orleans.

The Tennis superstar and the multi-millionaire co-founder of social news website Reddit have announced the birth of their daughter 10 months ago on September 1. They had announced their engagement last December.

According to reports, the event will take place at the Contemporary Arts Centre at New Orleans. The reports said that "Serena and Alexis have spared no expense on their dream wedding. They have hired the best of the best and can’t wait to get married."

It was also said that Williams has signed an exclusive deal with Vogue editor, Anna Wintour, to run the photos.

Prince Harry's girlfriend Meghan Markle, Jay Z, Beyoncé and Kris Jenner are all rumoured to be on the guest-list.

The exact venue has been kept so secreat that even the guests won’t know the exact location until Thursday morning.